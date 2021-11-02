Game release!

Guys, we finally brought the game to release! For a long time we have been working on the errors that arose during the passage of the game.

There were also difficulties due to the fact that the game was developed almost alone. Thank you very much to all those who supported us and added the game to the wishlist!

The game is finally ready for release! If you find errors in the game, then specially for this we have created a special section in the discussion, where you can point out errors in the game.