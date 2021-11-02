Norse Lands and Conquer Update Available November 16

Norse Lands

Norse Lands comes as a big moment for us. Living and working in Sweden the Scandinavian spirit runs strong. Its cultural heritage for survival and exploration felt like such a natural fit as we continued to explore new settings and cultures for the game. Everything finally aligned and we set about making a complete Viking experience drawn from those influences that keeps the core of what makes Kingdom fun.

The result is Norse Lands, a new full campaign inspired by the Viking culture of 1000 C.E.. Players can look forward to leading a strong people where everyone takes up arms to join the fight, unleash powers drawn from the legends of Norse gods, command mighty units, build Viking-inspired armaments, solve challenging puzzles, and face a new enemy type that has joined the Greed.

During the development of Norse Lands we went through all your feedback and added it to our own wishlist for improvements to make in the game. This work resulted in a number of welcome changes and improvements that we wanted for all the settings in Kingdom Two Crowns. We’re calling it the Conquest update. It is a free update available to everyone with the game at the same time that Norse Lands comes out

Here are some things to look forward to. There is the new Citizen House that can be built on the ruins of a vagrant camp that gives you a ready supply of new citizens - at a cost of coin. The townspeople received coaching to address some of their annoying habits. As a result, they are now better at their jobs. Battle also sees refinements, including the pace of enemy waves, unit balance, decay, and this is just to name a few. Check out developer blog posts if you are interested in more details about the gameplay updates. The complete patch notes will be available shortly on the forums so keep an eye out for those as well.

Get ready, Monarch, your best Kingdom yet awaits.