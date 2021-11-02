To The Rescue is here!

To The Rescue is finally here! Right now you can get it for 20% off until November 9th. Don’t forget too that 20% of all developer profits will be going to The Petfinder Foundation in order to help real world dogs find their fur-ever homes. If you would like to donate more to the cause you can do so here.

We will also be doing charity streams today to help raise more money for The Petfinder Foundation.

Schedule of events:

9am ET: Little Rock Games Twitch - Dev Playthrough and AMA

11am ET: BryanHerren Twitch - Bryan Herren (Director of Marketing for Freedom Games) playthrough TTR

1pm ET: Freedom Games Twitch - Freedom Games Community and Social Media Manager playthrough TTR

YouTube

Thank you all for your support throughout the development of the game! We can’t wait to see all the great shelters yall create.

As you get to playing, please remember to leave us a review. It helps us out a lot, especially on launch day, and we love getting to hear everyone’s thoughts and feedback so we can make the game an even better experience for you all. Reviews also help us with the Steam algorithm and will help bring To The Rescue to more people and with more people seeing and hopefully buying the game, we will be able to help more dogs in shelters find the fur-ever home.

You can also join our Discord to hang out with other community members and the devs, show off your pets, and report any bugs you might find.