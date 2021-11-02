 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 2 November 2021

Halloween Update 1.2.7 [MacOS]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boo, mechanics! 🎃

We have prepared something SPOOKY for you!

In this Halloween special update, we have hidden many tricks and treats for you! Go and try to find all the secrets, the event will last until 8.11.2021

This event was delayed on MacOS due to implementation problems, but it's ready now!

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.2.7 Halloween

Added:

  • Special Extraction contract for Halloween event
  • Visual changes for Menu
  • Visual changes for Overview
  • Visual changes for Workshop
  • Visual changes for ProvingGrounds
  • Halloween Achievement

Thanks for all the support and have a SCARY one 🎃

DeGenerals



