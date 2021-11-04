End of Halloween event

Hello ranchers!

We hope you have had a great Halloween this year. With the end of the spooky season, comes the end of our in-game event.

The atmospheric map, nightmare wolves and ability to purchase pumpkins are removed in this update.

Don't worry though, any pumpkins you have purchased up to this point you can of course keep.

We also have a few bug fixes in this update, listed below:

Fixes:

Removed Oculus OpenXR plugin to prevent crashes

Fixed entering certain keys into the session password swapping the menu tabs

Happy ranching!