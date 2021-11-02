Happy (Late) Halloween Update!

Hello survivors.

We had a small update planned for Halloween. We missed our deadline by exactly one day, but we thought we'd still upload it and allow you all to celebrate the Spooky Holiday once again.

This update adds a brand new secret epilogue to the game! In order to see it, you need to complete the game on any difficulty and save both non-player characters. Going forward, this variation of the ending is the canon version and will lead into Derange 2. It also connects the game to the One Night series, Dark Gaia's previous horror franchise.

We've also tinkered with the Steam achievements. Any instances of them not triggering should now be fixed.