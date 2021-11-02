Dread Templar 0.920f Hotfix Out Now

Good day, Templars!

We've been working on various improvements and today we're bringing you the latest Dread Templar Hotfix. You can look forward to:

The E1M2 "falling bug" fixed

A bug caused by the last update, which prevented some players from proceeding from E1M1 to E1M2, has been fixed.

Here's how to proceed: Please load your E1M1 save data. Take the elevator from E1M1 and you can now go to E1M2 as intended. Please do not load your E1M2 AUTOSAVE directly, the AUTOSAVE is not updating the player's location correctly.

Improvement: Unlock a new level in the Level Select mode

Once you come to a new level in campaign mode, this level will be unlocked in Level Select mode right away (as opposed to previously having to be completed first).

Halloween... Forever?! 🎃

We've been happy to hear that you guys enjoyed the Halloween special feature, and the feedback requesting it to stay in the game was immense! Sure enough, your wishes have been heard. For now, the Halloween event's features will close, but the full Halloween content will officially become a part of the game as a secret area in the upcoming EA Content Update #4 in December 2021.

Additionally, we have prepared a contest for all owners of Dread Templar - Take a screenshot of your achieved high score in the Halloween shooting gallery minigame, share it on Twitter and include the name you would like to be known in the game as, and the hashtags #DreadTemplar #Halloween #Contest and tag the account https://twitter.com/1C_Company. After the Halloween event ends, we will pick 10 highest submitted scores and they will be featured on a leaderboard in-game, introduced as an Easter Egg in an upcoming update!

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your feedback so far. It's given us a chance to smoothen the playing experience for everyone, and we will continue working on that even further.

