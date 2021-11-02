 Skip to content

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン update for 2 November 2021

Notice of official start of operation（2.11.2021）

Silver Star Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture, CEO Shigetatsu Yamamoto) announced that it has officially started the official operation of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online" on Steam® from November 2, 2021.

Thank you for your feedback and requests for the Early Access version.

* With the official start of operation, the rating ranking board of the rating game player will be reset.

For more information on this subject, see the following news releases.

https://www.silverstar.co.jp/2021/10/12405.html

