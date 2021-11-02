Bug Fixes (11-02-21)

Share · View all patches · Build 7641297 · Last edited 2 November 2021 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy

1. Fixed a bug where dashing into a slope would cause the dash cooldown timer to be delayed resulting in not being able to dash for several seconds.

2. Removed the ability to leave the Phorgog Boss room until the DNA formation animation is completed. Leaving prematurely would cause a soft lock.

3. Disabled the Folice Waves in the Phorgog Boss room when the Phorgog is defeated.

4. Fixed a bug that causes the game to crash when starting a new game after having returned from a loaded or new file.

5. Tweaks and Adjustments made to Phorgog Boss.