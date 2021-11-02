November 3rd 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) November 3rd, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



(*Above time periods are subject to change. In case of schedule change, we will update this announcement.)

Season 10 (End of Season 9)

Your rating will be soft reset once Season 9 ends and your new rank will be applied with Season 10.

Season 9's rank rewards can be claimed until the end of Season 10.

Make sure to claim your unclaimed rewards before Season 10 ends.

Rank Soft Reset

Your Season 10 Rank will depend on your rank from Season 9.

All ranks will go down by 3.

The highest rank you can get from the reset is B1 and the lowest is D1.

However, all E ranks will be reset to E1.



Ranked Match

Starting from Season 10, Ranked Matches will be played on random matches of Capture the Flag and Deathmatch.

Your skills in strategizing and tailoring your weapon loadout for the mode, in addition to your abilities in combat will be tested as part of Ranked Matches.

We will continue to improve the current modes so that players can have diverse, fun experiences.

Eltheca Theme Change

Eltheca will revert to default theme with the end of the Halloween Season.

New PVP Map (Temple of Desire)

A new PVP map will be added. Temple of Desire will be added to both Deathmatch and Capture the Flag modes.

2 vs 2 Ranked: Deathmatch, Capture the Flag

4 vs 4 Normal: Deathmatch







New Variant Color Dyes

New Variant Color Dyes will be added to increase customization options. Rates for dyes will be increased in Supply Boxes.

We plan on adding a different way to acquire Dyes in addition to drops from Supply Boxes.

Players will be able to continue to use dyes they have already obtained.

Variant Color Dye system allows players to adjust saturation for a given color to their liking.



Changes to acquisition of Season Points (Season Quest)

Previously, season points were gained from completing Challenges. Now, season points can be earned as part of the Quest system.

Earn Season Points from Daily and Weekly Quests. The quests can be completed on either PVE or PVP.

Expansion to Season Pass Levels

Starting from the new Season 10 Pass, the maximum level of the Season Pass will be set to Lv.70. The increased level cap also increases the quantity and variety of rewards available through the Season Pass, including Supply Box (Powered Armor), [Eltheca] Magic Stone, and one of 3 emotes (Self Introduction, Fabulous Entrance, Formal Greeting).

Bug Fixes