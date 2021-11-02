1.1.1 - A small patch for Steam achievements

I'm not gonna write a changelog or full list of patch notes for this one since it's not super necessary. This update should re-enable achievements on Steam for all users!

After downloading this update, you should receive all achievements on Steam that you previously unlocked in-game but not on Steam (poorly worded, I know). Basically, if you unlocked a medal in-game in the last couple of days but didn't receive the achievement for it on Steam, you should receive it upon reaching the game's main menu.

There's another issue that popped up recently that I tried to address in this update as well. Previously, there were reports of the game freezing up on the fourth alternate floor -- particularly after killing the fish enemies. I've taken a few steps to patch this and I can't seem to recreate the freeze anymore. I've also received no reports of this freeze occurring from anybody else who tested version 1.1.1 early, so I believe it's been fixed. I'm using vague language here because even though I haven't received any reports of this freeze occurring since giving this build to testers, it's possible that it could still be in the game and we've just been lucky (or unlucky) enough not to encounter it.

Finally, I've also received a couple reports that the game still occasionally freezes for some people during level transitions. This is an issue with level generation that I thought I had fixed previously, but apparently not. I'm still working on this problem, but it's difficult to recreate and no testers have run into it either. Regardless, I want to put in the ability to save your runs in a future update at some point soon. I think pretty much everyone would appreciate that regardless of whether or not you've encountered this bug.

Again, thank you all for your patience with all of these bugs. I want to keep these patches semi-regular, maybe once or twice a week. For anyone that didn't see it in the previous update post, we have plans for a major content update to arrive early next year, hopefully shortly after New Year's, so please look forward to that! Thanks again!