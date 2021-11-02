Version 1.0.4 - Level Editor Additions and Improvements

Large Level Performance Improvements



As levels continue becoming increasingly large and complicated on the Workshop, it's important that we work on improving how these levels are created and how they play. In 1.0.4 there is now a significant improvement to the editing workflow of large levels. Where before it might take several seconds to place or modify an item on massive levels, this should now be close to instant. Part of this is a new option to reduce the frequency that level undo states are saved.

In addition, both load times and framerates of large levels have been improved, particularly when those levels use a lot of "primitive" shape props. In testing large levels in this update we've seen load times improved by around 25% and framerates improve between 30% and 250% depending on the complexity of the level.

Animated Characters in Editor



One consistent difficulty with placing characters in levels in the editor has been getting them positioned just right to match the animation they will play. In this update you can now toggle animations on and off for human characters in the editor.

Lit 3D Text



After adding 3D Text props in the last update, many of you wanted to have these be able to be affected by lighting and shadows. We've added a 'Lit' toggle on 3D Text props that add this functionality.

New Primitive Pathing Options



We've added 4 new options on Primitive shape props to give greater control over how they follow paths.

Can Restart Path: Determines whether a non looping primitive, after reaching the end of a path, can be retriggered to begin it's path again.

Restart at Start Point: Determines whether a primitive that is restarted will begin at it's original starting point or the beginning of the path.

Reverse Direction at Path End: Determines whether the primitive will change its direction once it reaches the end of the path. This would be useful for an elevator that you want to be able to send in the opposite direction each time it's restarted.

Reverse Direction when Stopped: This is similar to the above option, but will change direction every time it is stopped and started again. This would allow you to make an elevator stop and change direction halfway for example.

There are many other changes listed in the full changelist below. We have a lot more Level Editor improvements and additions planned, and improvements and additions to other parts of the game.

Changelist

Version 1.0.4