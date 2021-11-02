Mini update - Chapter5-4 Fix

Nexusstage in Chapter 5-4 has been modified.

(The bug was not fixed in time. It will be a few days later......)

The Nexusstage requirement of Iced key x5 has been changed to Iced key x10, and some recovery items have been placed instead.

(I think it is possible to get more than three digits of Sunstone without any problem, but the score has been slightly lowered.)

Also, I placed two "Magic" items in Chapter 5-4.

Magic is an item that, like Nexusmedal and Sunstone, stores information permanently once it is acquired.

These items originally appear only in Chapter 6 and later, but Chapter 5-4 is an exception.

In order to get the Magic, you need to have updated data, so please re-run the game.

(Please check the map view to see if there is a Magic icon on 56F or Clear 3.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.)

Please note that the acquisition and use of Magic is limited to Chapter-6 and later, and even if you acquire Magic, it does not mean you will be able to handle it at this time.

However, when Chapter 6-1 is implemented, these two Magic you can get this time will have a great effect.

Also, the BGM for 1F-49F in Chapter 5-4 has been replaced with "Heading the dawn". This BGM is exclusive to this stage.

(The music was composed by a programmer from Team-nexus, who is not very good at composing music, and originally avoided composing music because it made his body itch and caused strong changes in his physical condition.

However, I decided to do it now because it seems like there is no time left if I don't do it at the timing of the map change.

(The main BGM for Chapter 6 and beyond is still incomplete, but due to the pace of work, there is a possibility that it will be done later.)

As a general rule, the BGM will be on two loops, but since I couldn't get it done in time, I'm sure some things will be fixed later.

We are planning to update the Mysticgate experience as soon as we finish fixing the bugs related to Mysticgate.

Since we're on the verge of finishing the whole thing, and the programmer will be leaving for his hometown to get his second dose of vaccine soon after this update, it will be completely impossible to fix bugs for a few hours to a dozen hours, and then it will be difficult to fix them quickly for a few days.

(I have to leave my house 10 minutes after this update is made. I'm really sorry.)

This is a bit of an internal issue.

Magic and Legacy items are now "visible while not picked up, hidden when already picked up".

(This is a problem that is affected by Swap orb, etc., but so far it hasn't caused any major bugs, and we've already found a way to fix it, so it may remain that way for a while.)

We've been testing, and we don't think it will happen, but there may be a bug this time in acquiring Magic and Legacy.

In that case, you can create a save data that allows you to enter the Magic location, and then load that save data after the update to collect it again.