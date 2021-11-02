First multiplayer update! EA1.9.1

Hello all you RC superstars!

Multiplayer is the focus for our next sprint and, in this first multiplayer specific update, we've tried to address issues with connecting to each others servers and reconnecting after leaving the multiplayer menu. Hopefully, this makes multiplayer more stable and we can start moving forward on this side of the game.

Please bear in mind that multiplayer is at an early stage in development (we're calling it an alpha right now), so there may still be issues or missing functionality. If you run into problems, we would like to hear about them. Please report any issues in the discussions boards so we can try to improve 'em in the future.

Enjoy!

Release notes:

Fixed lobby sounds not consistent with rest of game UI

Fixed connectivity issues when returning from mp to menu and back again

Fixed respawn (and no more exploit advantage from respawning forwards!!!)

Fixed multiplayer OnJoinRoomFailed errors

Fixed UI flow on 'waiting for server' mp UI

Synchronized start between VR and non-VR