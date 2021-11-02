Patch 1.8 - Adjustable Bullet Velocity

Good Afternoon,

Today I'm releasing patch 1.8, which provides a feature that many players have been asking for. Players can now adjust the velocity of the bullets in Fast and Low. In multiplayer games, the velocity of the bullets are determined by the Host player.

For VR players, the options board has been modified to make space for the new "Bullet Velocity" modifier.

FPS players can find the "Bullet Velocity" modifier in their game options.

The default bullet speed for Fast and Low is 80 (which makes it so you can see and potentially dodge the bullets). At 200, the bullets are still visible for a split millisecond before it hits you. And at 300+, bullet models and bullet trails are removed from the game entirely. Increasing the bullet velocity definitely makes the game even harder. So good luck!



Bullet Velocity @ 300

Please let me know if there are any issues with the new build. As always...Thank you everyone for your support!