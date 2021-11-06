Major Pupdate #7: v1.42.10 & The Road to Release!

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES

How does it do, my puppers? I told you guys this update would be comin' quick! Here it is, the seventh Major Update for Ephemeral Tale! This update has one central theme: crossover episode.

To start, I want to talk about Something Classic. They're a small indie team that specializes in JRPGs, and they just absolutely love the genre. Whenever I've had issues or roadblocks with the development of the game, they've always been quick to speak up about their opinions on the problem at hand in a clear, constructive manner. From balancing problems, performance issues, even to art direction-- they've always been happy to be honest about what was up to snuff and what wasn't.

Those guys have been huge supporters of me as a developer, and have championed Ephemeral Tale to a degree that I can never repay. What started as a joke over at the Something Classic discord eventually grew into this update, and when I decided to take it on for-realsies I was terrified that I wouldn't be able to live up to the bar that their two games, Shadows of Adam and Quartet, have set. Somehow, they were kind enough to lend me the toys from their sandbox and Major Update #7 is the result! It's an AWESOME update, and has a been an absolute honor to bring to life.

I won't say anymore than I need to, as the trailer below will do plenty of that for anyone familiar with their games!

Fixed a number of issues with tile passability in the Corrupted Castle

Fixed a bug in the Royal Rosegarden where players could get infinite Cleansed Blessings

Fixed a bug in the character select screen where players couldn’t select a new character, and it would cause a blank screen

Fixed a bug where the selection cursor would not be visible for the character customization screen

Fixed a number of instances where items could be unintentionally taken with the player into New Game+

Enemy level scaling has adjusted to be more forgiving

Adjusted the boss text in the Sunken Summit to better guide players towards the goal

The areas surrounding the Traveller’s Respite have seen themselves rewritten by forces unknown

To those who have completed the Sunken Summit, a strange crystal has appeared deep below the water’s surface

Solving the mystery of the crystals will lead players to a new dungeon with a special guest appearance at the end

A new quest, new equipments, enemies, a new dungeon, and a new companion. Something Classic has been kind enough to let me re-envision one of the coolest areas from their title, Shadows of Adam, the Magma Sanctum inside of Ephemeral Tale! It also brings a new remix of the killer dungeon tune by the original composer, Tyler Mire, and a number of new equipments based on items from Shadows of Adam as well, as well as an entire GUEST CHARACTER in Curtis! If you've ever felt the need to suplex a giant enemy crab into pieces...

This update has been a huge undertaking, and hopefully it lives up to their expectations and yours as well! We've got one more topic to talk about before you take off to play, so let's do that real quick!

LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED

Almost two years ago, Ephemeral Tale released into Early Access. Since then, we've had over 50 updates, and have added new systems, refined existing ones, and added more content to the game than I ever imagined we would have. While we haven't caught the world on fire, I am so incredibly proud of Ephemeral Tale and the amazing community that has grown around the game. Now, almost two years after entering the program, it's time for Ephemeral Tale to leave Early Access!

If you would have told me when the game entered the program that when we released, we would have 10 dungeons in the game, countless pieces of equipment, and a guest character from one of the games that inspired me to pursue the project seriously? This has been a huge blessing for me, and I can't wait to share what's next with you guys.

When Ephemeral Tale leaves Early Access (likely in late November, early December), the price of the game will rise one last time. Fret not, however! Just because we're releasing... doesn't mean that I'm done. Like I said in the most recent Pupdate, I have a number of things that I still want to do for Ephemeral Tale; they're just going to be free content updates for the game! This update is about the size that you can expect for those upcoming Major Updates, so they're definitely a good size and I think you'll love the surprises we have in store for all of you.

Okay, that's it from me today. As always, I hope you guys have fun with this patch and stay safe! I'll be keeping an eye on the forums and Discord for any feedback you guys may have about this patch or anything else relating to the game, so always feel free to reach out!

-- Ryan

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/jpStbUf