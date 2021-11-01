Update Notes 1 Nov

Its the long awaited venues and regions update!

You now can select a venue for your shows. There are default venues in each region, or you can create venues in the Edit Database section. Each venue has a certain capacity, and there are costs associated with each type of venue and their capacity.

Workers can now be based in a certain region. When this is the case, it's likely they will ask you to cover their travel costs when hiring them. Travel costs depend on how far the worker has to travel (inter-regional, inter-country, or inter-continental).

There were some tweaks to attendance calculations, so your attendance may be slightly lower than you are used to.

There will be more tweaks, additions and changes to venues and regions down the line, so watch this space!