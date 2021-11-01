Sunshine Manor v1.02 Updated

Thank you to everyone that has submitted any issues over the past few days, this patch comprises 1.01 and 1.02 which fixes the following issues.
- Gnarlie no longer steals your Rocks as you're about to throw them
- Rocks no longer re-appear when they shouldn't on specific processors.
- Screamers now do as they're told and sit back down again.
- Fixed an instance of Double Diaog (tm) appearing during the 2nd Dungeon
- Multiple pylons were created in one spot on certain processors.
- Added text to the main menu showing input controls
- Adjusted timing of first boss fight.
If you do experience any issues with Sunshine Manor please email us at hello@fossilgames.com with as much information about what you've encountered so we can help you as much as possible.
