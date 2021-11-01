Sunshine Manor v1.02 Updated

Thank you to everyone that has submitted any issues over the past few days, this patch comprises 1.01 and 1.02 which fixes the following issues.

Gnarlie no longer steals your Rocks as you're about to throw them

Rocks no longer re-appear when they shouldn't on specific processors.

Screamers now do as they're told and sit back down again.

Fixed an instance of Double Diaog (tm) appearing during the 2nd Dungeon

Multiple pylons were created in one spot on certain processors.

Added text to the main menu showing input controls

Adjusted timing of first boss fight.

If you do experience any issues with Sunshine Manor please email us at hello@fossilgames.com with as much information about what you've encountered so we can help you as much as possible.