Shark Dating Simulator Halloween Special

nb: I use AppGameKit Studio to write this stuff. This is fairly uncommon software, so don't be surprised if your virus detector springs up like a dog hearing the paper boy. However, it should go through fine!

You may notice it's updated. After all these years!

This is a special short game to play through, which showcases some on the new dynamics. I hope you get some laughs out of it.

Your aim to is remove Ghost Chan from Baculum manor. Reading words, solving not especially taxing puzzles, heck, it should be a walk in the park for someone like you!

The next stage is to release another story in time for Christmas, if not sooner now I've knocked most of it into shape. There will probably be a hotfix or two as bugs will surely come to light.

By the way, if you miss the original game or you just haven't played it yet, it's tucked away in the game's folder in Steam.

Go, fin fans!