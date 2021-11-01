GOO2 | Patch v2.0.75

We have just published v2.0.75 for GOO2 which removes the beta tag and debuts the official release! Thanks to all players who helped report or discover these issues:

[ v2.0.75 ]

• ADDED: Tutorial on Main Menu (optional).

• ADDED: Compound region (remastered).

• FIXED: Issue with Damage Model (AI-to-Player).

• FIXED: Opening Loot Crates as Client.

• FIXED: Issues with Founder Edition detection.

• FIXED: Issues with Weapon Damage Scaling in Survival Mode.

• FIXED: Issue with Crafting & Stackable items starting at 0.

• FIXED: Issues with Raptor Kills as Client.

• FIXED: Issue with Big Dinos and navigation.

• FIXED: HarvMarker appearing in incorrect places.

• FIXED: "DANGER" overlay UI not properly fitting.

• FIXED: Issue with some SFX not having parentals.

• FIXED: Store grid formatting issue on last items.

• FIXED: Loot Crate opening animation had grid issue.

• FIXED: Issues with Thermal Vision effect on enemies.

• FIXED: Issue with Big Dino navigation.

• OPTIMIZED: Harv Downed/Laser Weapon.

• ADJUSTED: Camera NearClip Plane value to prevent clipping.

• ADJUSTED: Edition Tier descriptor color.

• ADJUSTED: Throw Grenade logic and behavior.

• ADJUSTED: Phase2 modes & related Achievements.

• ADJUSTED: Some maps for cleaner AI Navigation.

• ADJUSTED: Crosshair remains visible with zooms.

• ADJUSTED: Slight updates to scope UI.

• ADJUSTED: CombatShotgun1P Anims

• ADJUSTED: Magnum Weapon (Sights)

• ADJUSTED: Burst Rifle (Sights)

• ADJUSTED: Pistol Weapon (Sights)

• ADJUSTED: Auto LMG Weapon (Scope)

• ADJUSTED: Compound Tutorial (power jump)

• REMOVED: Testing Watermark from PlayerHUD.

If you have any issues please reach out directly via Discord, Twitter, Support Email.

Thank you!

