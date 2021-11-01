 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Guardians of Orion (Phase 2) update for 1 November 2021

GOO2 | Patch v2.0.75

Share · View all patches · Build 7639079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just published v2.0.75 for GOO2 which removes the beta tag and debuts the official release! Thanks to all players who helped report or discover these issues:

[ v2.0.75 ]

• ADDED: Tutorial on Main Menu (optional).

• ADDED: Compound region (remastered).

• FIXED: Issue with Damage Model (AI-to-Player).

• FIXED: Opening Loot Crates as Client.

• FIXED: Issues with Founder Edition detection.

• FIXED: Issues with Weapon Damage Scaling in Survival Mode.

• FIXED: Issue with Crafting & Stackable items starting at 0.

• FIXED: Issues with Raptor Kills as Client.

• FIXED: Issue with Big Dinos and navigation.

• FIXED: HarvMarker appearing in incorrect places.

• FIXED: "DANGER" overlay UI not properly fitting.

• FIXED: Issue with some SFX not having parentals.

• FIXED: Store grid formatting issue on last items.

• FIXED: Loot Crate opening animation had grid issue.

• FIXED: Issues with Thermal Vision effect on enemies.

• FIXED: Issue with Big Dino navigation.

• OPTIMIZED: Harv Downed/Laser Weapon.

• ADJUSTED: Camera NearClip Plane value to prevent clipping.

• ADJUSTED: Edition Tier descriptor color.

• ADJUSTED: Throw Grenade logic and behavior.

• ADJUSTED: Phase2 modes & related Achievements.

• ADJUSTED: Some maps for cleaner AI Navigation.

• ADJUSTED: Crosshair remains visible with zooms.

• ADJUSTED: Slight updates to scope UI.

• ADJUSTED: CombatShotgun1P Anims

• ADJUSTED: Magnum Weapon (Sights)

• ADJUSTED: Burst Rifle (Sights)

• ADJUSTED: Pistol Weapon (Sights)

• ADJUSTED: Auto LMG Weapon (Scope)

• ADJUSTED: Compound Tutorial (power jump)

• REMOVED: Testing Watermark from PlayerHUD.

If you have any issues please reach out directly via Discord, Twitter, Support Email.

Thank you!

Guardians of Orion (Phase 2) @ Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/407840/

ORION: Prelude @ Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/104900

DANKIE @ Twitter

https://twitter.com/dankiedev

DANKIE @ Discord

https://discord.gg/cY5XHC3

Changed files in this update

The Orion Project Content Depot 407841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.