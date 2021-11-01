GOO2 | Patch v2.0.75

We have just published v2.0.75 for GOO2 which removes the beta tag and debuts the official release! Thanks to all players who helped report or discover these issues:
[ v2.0.75 ]
• ADDED: Tutorial on Main Menu (optional).
• ADDED: Compound region (remastered).
• FIXED: Issue with Damage Model (AI-to-Player).
• FIXED: Opening Loot Crates as Client.
• FIXED: Issues with Founder Edition detection.
• FIXED: Issues with Weapon Damage Scaling in Survival Mode.
• FIXED: Issue with Crafting & Stackable items starting at 0.
• FIXED: Issues with Raptor Kills as Client.
• FIXED: Issue with Big Dinos and navigation.
• FIXED: HarvMarker appearing in incorrect places.
• FIXED: "DANGER" overlay UI not properly fitting.
• FIXED: Issue with some SFX not having parentals.
• FIXED: Store grid formatting issue on last items.
• FIXED: Loot Crate opening animation had grid issue.
• FIXED: Issues with Thermal Vision effect on enemies.
• FIXED: Issue with Big Dino navigation.
• OPTIMIZED: Harv Downed/Laser Weapon.
• ADJUSTED: Camera NearClip Plane value to prevent clipping.
• ADJUSTED: Edition Tier descriptor color.
• ADJUSTED: Throw Grenade logic and behavior.
• ADJUSTED: Phase2 modes & related Achievements.
• ADJUSTED: Some maps for cleaner AI Navigation.
• ADJUSTED: Crosshair remains visible with zooms.
• ADJUSTED: Slight updates to scope UI.
• ADJUSTED: CombatShotgun1P Anims
• ADJUSTED: Magnum Weapon (Sights)
• ADJUSTED: Burst Rifle (Sights)
• ADJUSTED: Pistol Weapon (Sights)
• ADJUSTED: Auto LMG Weapon (Scope)
• ADJUSTED: Compound Tutorial (power jump)
• REMOVED: Testing Watermark from PlayerHUD.
If you have any issues please reach out directly via Discord, Twitter, Support Email.
Thank you!
Guardians of Orion (Phase 2) @ Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/407840/
ORION: Prelude @ Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/104900
DANKIE @ Twitter
https://twitter.com/dankiedev
DANKIE @ Discord
https://discord.gg/cY5XHC3
