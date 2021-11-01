 Skip to content

ROBO OH update for 1 November 2021

1.86

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Abilities that create target combos are now cancellable on an opponent who may be attacked, for a duration in frames equal to the hitstun value of the ability. The duration ends if the opponent recovers from stun, or enters an un-attackable state

NOTE: This change adjusts the mechanics so that links of a target combo while powered by Hyperdrive may connect on an airborne opponent

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where abilities that create target combos were cancellable while the opponent was in hitstun or blockstun state but was not attacked with a target combo

Changed files in this update

ROBO OH Content Depot 1434881
