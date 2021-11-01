TDR - Major Release 1.0.85.15

BUILD 1.0.85.15

Hey guys, time to release a new major update!

One of the biggest update we released, we worked a lot on AI behaviour based on your feedbacks.

We canged a lot of rider animation to make it more realistic and great to ride.

We also added two new tracks, Italianring and Toshana GP.

We hope you will enjoy this new feauture!

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

NEW

Italianring Track

Toshana PG Track

Rider animation on bike

AI

New "EYE" System for AI riders

New check free space on track

New start system

General

change rider movement

improved performance for setting ( low and very low )

Physics

changed rider to bike transfer weight

improved stability of chain pull calculation

change check impact wheel/avatar

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)