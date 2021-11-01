 Skip to content

TrackDayR update for 1 November 2021

TDR - Major Release 1.0.85.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUILD 1.0.85.15

Hey guys, time to release a new major update!

One of the biggest update we released, we worked a lot on AI behaviour based on your feedbacks.

We canged a lot of rider animation to make it more realistic and great to ride.

We also added two new tracks, Italianring and Toshana GP.

We hope you will enjoy this new feauture!

SEE YOU ON THE TRACK, SEE YOU ON TRACKDAYR!

NEW

  • Italianring Track
  • Toshana PG Track
  • Rider animation on bike

AI

  • New "EYE" System for AI riders
  • New check free space on track
  • New start system

General

  • change rider movement
  • improved performance for setting ( low and very low )

Physics

  • changed rider to bike transfer weight
  • improved stability of chain pull calculation
  • change check impact wheel/avatar

We will evaluate in the next days if to clear leaderboards (maybe partially)

