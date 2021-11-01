Version 0.566 Alpha

Info

If you can´t use or see your items in inventory slots, please try to create a new savegame, before report as a bug.

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with sound range for item "water pipe"

■ Fixed error with headlights for vehicle "buggy01"

■ Fixed error with missing footstep sounds

■ Fixed error with falling through the claim while driving

■ Fixed error with attach items to vehicles

■ Fixed error with show dirt inside item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with use item "bucket01" for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with use item "bucket01" for item "washingplantportable"

■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible01" to item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget01"

■ Fixed error with sell gold at the gold sell

■ Fixed error with set correct physic if player in range