Tactical view

We have implemented a first version of the tactical view. Activate it to have a better understanding of the game board!

Monthly reward

Now, on your first login of each month, if you have played 10 or more Ranked matches in the past month, you will receive a reward.

The reward is based on your best ranking from the past month and calculated as follows: This is a rounding of ranking points divided by 50 with a minimum set of 10.

This system will allow players to be able to unlock some skins by playing rather than paying, depending on their skill.

Improvement of the global chat

The game chat has been completely revised and now has a global lounge per game language as well as a private lounge to contact moderators.

Team creation screen

Slightly improved the structure of the team building scene. In addition, an animation is triggered to indicate the last 10 seconds.

A new illustration

Here is finally the illustration of Ungo! A young dragon who likes to fight.

Tactical point indicator

The total of tactical points possessed is displayed in the collection and selection of the game mode.

Balancing

Alog → Nerf: damage increase per charge decreased from 80 to 50;

Movement skills: All movement skills no longer make the user visible if they are stealthed, even if they deal damage.

Bug fixes