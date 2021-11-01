 Skip to content

Citizens update for 1 November 2021

Halloween Event! Free demo level!

Hello everyone! To celebrate halloween this year, we have a little treat for you. We're releasing a brand new, themed level! Play it now on our demo - gather pumpkins and exchange them for weapons, and then defend yourself against a brain-eating horde of zombies! It will not be an easy task, so be careful! There are many of them!

This update also shows off a new mechanic which you'll see more of in the full game: Enemy Invasions. We hope you enjoy this little event and as always, we really want to hear your feedback! :)

