Patch v1.0.3

New patch to make your adventures more pleasant is out!

• [Fix] Johnny won't get stuck while shooting rockets at Swamp Dragons & Fish in Swamp levels

• [Fix] Mandatory "Boots" enemy was added to E3L04 which is necessary to finish the level

• [Fix] Finishing custom level after playing any episode level will not override the progress to that episode level anymore

• [Fix] E3L04 terrain issues fixed

• [Fix] Swamp Dragon will damage you now on touch & won't keep moving while paused

• [Fix] Nemesis will hurt you on touch now

• [Fix] After picking up Heart Johnny will now say "Awesome" instead of "Excellent"

• [Fix] Haunted Horse toy is not doing damage anymore after getting "killed"

• [Fix] Rumble settings are now properly saved

• [Fix] Broom rider achievement fixed

• Nightmare levels for Episode 3 updated

