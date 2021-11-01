Patch v1.0.3

New patch to make your adventures more pleasant is out!
• [Fix] Johnny won't get stuck while shooting rockets at Swamp Dragons & Fish in Swamp levels
• [Fix] Mandatory "Boots" enemy was added to E3L04 which is necessary to finish the level
• [Fix] Finishing custom level after playing any episode level will not override the progress to that episode level anymore
• [Fix] E3L04 terrain issues fixed
• [Fix] Swamp Dragon will damage you now on touch & won't keep moving while paused
• [Fix] Nemesis will hurt you on touch now
• [Fix] After picking up Heart Johnny will now say "Awesome" instead of "Excellent"
• [Fix] Haunted Horse toy is not doing damage anymore after getting "killed"
• [Fix] Rumble settings are now properly saved
• [Fix] Broom rider achievement fixed
• Nightmare levels for Episode 3 updated
If you ever come across a nasty bug, please tell us about it on Discord or in Forum section on Steam.
As always, if you're enjoying the game, we would appreciate if you could leave a review for it. It will help the game greatly, thank you! ːCotcHeartː