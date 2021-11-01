MASSIVE CONTENT UPDATE

Hello everyone,
Here is a MASSIVE update of Slide, Animal Race! I tried to listen to all the feedback you gave me. I hope you'll like it!
Main improvements:
- 4 new tracks (Ocre Canyon, The Wave, Boreal Whales, Smooth Dunes) (10 tracks total)
- 2 new characters (Raccoon & Eagle) (8 animals total)
- 12 concurrents on each track
- Relooking of minimaps icons
- New & more understandable victory screen with race timings
- AI reworking for a better difficulty balance
- A new track for the demo (Diplodocus Desert instead of Dragons of Aurora)
Other improvements:
- Nice smoke FX in desert races
- Sound & music rebalancing
- Larger tracks for the difficult levels Pirate Cove & Dragons of Aurora
- Fix lots of bad respawn bugs
- Breakable lanterns in Lantern Festival
- Readability improvements: black outline on animals, remove useless random FX, rework assets positioning on some tracks
- Better gravity and orientation management during jumps
- Nicer animal selection screen
- Improvement of some animal models
- Thin black line to separate each player subscreen
- Slight gameplay adjustment on slowing grass, bombs & lightning
- Polish on some feedback (slowing grass, lightning & speeder)
- Many fixes & optimisations
Of course, it's not finished, I plan to add more content in the future (tracks, animals, maybe game modes...).
But for now, the price stays the same!
If you like all this, don't hesitate to leave a review on the store, it helps a lot!
Peace!
A few pictures of the new tracks/characters/screens:
Changed files in this update