MASSIVE CONTENT UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 7638450 · Last edited 1 November 2021 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Here is a MASSIVE update of Slide, Animal Race! I tried to listen to all the feedback you gave me. I hope you'll like it!

Main improvements:

4 new tracks (Ocre Canyon, The Wave, Boreal Whales, Smooth Dunes) (10 tracks total)

2 new characters (Raccoon & Eagle) (8 animals total)

12 concurrents on each track

Relooking of minimaps icons

New & more understandable victory screen with race timings

AI reworking for a better difficulty balance

A new track for the demo (Diplodocus Desert instead of Dragons of Aurora)

Other improvements:

Nice smoke FX in desert races

Sound & music rebalancing

Larger tracks for the difficult levels Pirate Cove & Dragons of Aurora

Fix lots of bad respawn bugs

Breakable lanterns in Lantern Festival

Readability improvements: black outline on animals, remove useless random FX, rework assets positioning on some tracks

Better gravity and orientation management during jumps

Nicer animal selection screen

Improvement of some animal models

Thin black line to separate each player subscreen

Slight gameplay adjustment on slowing grass, bombs & lightning

Polish on some feedback (slowing grass, lightning & speeder)

Many fixes & optimisations

Of course, it's not finished, I plan to add more content in the future (tracks, animals, maybe game modes...).

But for now, the price stays the same!

If you like all this, don't hesitate to leave a review on the store, it helps a lot!

Peace!

A few pictures of the new tracks/characters/screens:











