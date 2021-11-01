11/1: Mostly small fixes

Hey, everyone! This is hopefully going to be the last update for Jimmy; it's been a while since the last one, so this one is mostly just a fix for a handful of outstanding bugs. As always, if you find any bugs, please make sure to let me know! Also, for those of you who don't look at my social media, I'm currently working on a new game. I'm expecting to have a Steam page up for it within the next 5/6 months, so I'll make sure to post an announcement here when that happens. Anyway, here's the full list of changes:

-Easy Mode experience and money bonuses will no longer be stripped from the player after certain cutscenes.

-The Brain Bats now have names that differentiate them from one another and hint at their vulnerabilities.

-The rooftop boss in Shinryu will now have shorter, different dialogue that plays if you're refighting them.

-Elaborate Dance will no longer remove status effects; it will now just prevent them from being inflicted while elaborate dance is active as intended. This will also affect Rad Ghosts when they groove to a sick beat.

-Protect and Lovely's group-attack variant now plays a single animation instead of one for every character.

-When reflecting an exploding Robo-Chan (or similar attack), the subsequent fight will now function correctly.

-The bomb tree in Jonathonland will no longer disappear if you talk to it from behind or the sides.

-Bog Lurker is now weak to holy when submerged.

-Helga has overcome her fear of spiders, among other things.

-Lunar Serene's skill description is now clearer.

-The Lingering Eyes had some old code that was meant to rebalance their HP throughout the fight, but it was implemented incorrectly and was causing them to rebalance their hp at weird times; all of that old code was removed, so they won't rebalance under any circumstances now.

-Removed a minor graphical clipping issue with the tall grass in the Blood Marsh.

-Leaving the GECE before jumping in the sorting hole would cause a few glitches; you can no longer do that.

-If you enter an elevator in Tetsuya Kawaii and cancel out of it, you will now be able to transform afterwards.

-You can no longer just walk directly into the door in the "turn left room" of the Ultimate Construction and get away scot-free.

-Choosing not to enter the final room of the Halls of Greed used to bar you from being able to transform; that's been fixed.

-The personal computer in a certain fight will now no longer be permanently zeroed out if you take the number below zero.

-When you try to enter Dark Dungeon, you're now given a prompt that allows you to back out. If you are at the floor select, you can also cancel out.

-Stealing the same time twice in the same turn from the Doomsday Clock no longer works.

-There are now some bird footprints in the Rainbow Park race to clue the player in on when to run as the Red-Billed Squawker.

-When confronting zombies, you will no longer be able to do field actions.