Alpha Version 0.4.2.6a MINI Update Released

0.4.2.6 is live! This update addresses issues with saving and loading and the Halloween event rewards, as well as developments in the Hanouten Safezone. Additionally, various squashed bugs, quality of life improvements and the latest optimisations are included as well.

We have brought forward our release schedule this week to give a slightly earlier than normal patch in order to resolve several issues we understand are affecting many player’s experience.

Developer Comment:

It is highly recommended to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

Added

• Added new NPC Rob Neville character in the Hanouten Safe Zone and his pet dog.

• Added the ability to rent units from Neville at the safe zone that you can use as a spawn location, sleeping location and storage area with a workbench.

• Added a new trader "Margret Tilly" that will trade in farming goods e.g. fruits and vegetables.

• Added a new potential "Relationship NPC". This type of NPC may be interested in a romantic relationship with the player.

• Updated Backwater Beacon map board near medical centre.

• Improvements for Hazmat enemy hitboxes.

• Optimised performance of rock shaders.

• Optimised CPU usage when calculating NPC melee collison.

• Dung piles produced by a horse will now stack to a maximum cap of 30 when on the floor.

• Sound removed from enemy alerts. Player must see the icon to identify the threat.

Fixes

• Fixed saving and loading causing the game to freeze.

• Fixed game saves failing to load and save.

• Fixed player.sav file size getting very large and preventing the game from loading or loading with an older version of the inventory.

• Fixed items in containers appearing permanently duplicated across all lootables after loading a saved game.

• Fixed having to kill Halloween Jack again to unlock the Sophia "Caged Outfit". This will now be available if you have defeated Jack only once.

• Fixed player dying while using medkit causing it to remain floating in the air.

• Fixed various NPC related errors potentially contributing to CPU processing.

• Fixed shots from Xiles and Hazmat soldiers not damaging the player.

• Fixed character getting stuck bending over backwards after switching from 1st person to 3rd person using space while in ADS.

• Fixed taking items owned by the player with the inventory vicinity feature still causing the player to lose integrity.

• Fixed ‘Take All’ feature on player owned containers still causing the player to lose integrity.

• Fixed being able to pick up workbenches, hobo grills and storage containers if they are part of a location (e.g. used by the safe zone).

• Fixed bow and quiver clipping with the camera from the character’s back while in first-person and holding a melee weapon.

Known issues & outstanding changes

• Game is missing left-handed support.

• Swapping an item with a Jerry Can in the fuel slot on the quad causes the other item to be placed in the fuel slot.

• NPCs can have ‘black beams’ coming out of their eyes when running the game using FXAA

• Various performance related issues

• Steel Arrows do not show in vicinity search like common arrows do.

• Sleeping ends one hour earlier than listed. Attempting to sleep for just one hour does not advance the clock at all.

• Pressing keys to type on the Bug Report screen also controls the game behind it. UI needs to have sole focus on the player's inputs.

• Baseball bat was three times the size after swapping from an p90 to the baseball bat while running from the Infected.