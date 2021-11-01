More an oops than a bwa ha ha

In what is certain to be a spoiler for no one: Demyra makes a poorly considered choice after the party catches up to the mages in Falsen. Her rationale for the choice parsed as extremely self-centered before. This update rewrites the set of scenes around that event to have her original plan be fairly tame, but things spiral out of control as her initial lie takes on a life of its own. This should bring her closer to the generally sympathetic persona I had intended.

I've also tweaked the troll visuals in the Falsen Ice Caves to make the two types more distinct and addressed a few crashes \ errors that folks hit.

As always, please reach out to me with questions, feedback or thoughts: longjourneytofarewell@gmail.com, post in Steam discussions, https://discord.gg/FM5ECj9FHG or hit Help! Stuck! in the menus.

