First Alpha Update!

Hey everyone, we'd like to take a moment to thank you all for participating in SunnySide Alpha Playtest! We hope it isn't all about running around catching bugs, but also fun and enjoyable.

Brand New To-Do List App

After all of the testing, we realised the to-do list app is fundementally unusable. We've just finished reworking it and from now on, the app will automatically collect all of your active blueprints. You can still pin them to the screen and they will update based on what you've deposited onto them.

You can also now see all of your pins in various vendors around the map, so you know exactly what to look for. We will be adding more conveinence options such as an Auto Pin feature sometime soon!

New Crops & Cooking Recipes

We added a bunch of new crops to SunnySeed so you have even more to work with now! In addition the cooking system also has +15 new recipes for the Cutting Board and the Grill.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed the issue with crops showing Harvest at incorrect stages.

Slightly adjusted the day passing duration. Days are now shorter.

Minimap camera's field of view has been broadened.

The HUD now has smaller text and icons in some places.

If you haven't joined our Discord server yet, you can do so here.

Happy Playtesting!