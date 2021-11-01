Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.3

NEW FEATURES
-Added a new chapter: Slammin And Jammin
-Added 4 new levels: Pyramids, Dungeons, Temples and Houses
-Added a new Gamemode: Eliminate All Hoops
-Added leaderboards for the Basic Movement Tutorial Level
-New main menu theme
-New main menu music
-New lighting on the Station, Line Of Sight, The Floor Is Lava, Helicopter Hopping, The Mech and The Droid map
-Added a secret achievement
-Scoring a hoop now rewards 25% Dunk-O-Meter
-Scoring a dunk now rewards 50% Dunk-O-Meter
-When the Dunk-O-Meter is full the player gains a 40% jump strength increase
CHANGES
-Removed 6 enemies from the office map
-Removed the black hole from The Droid level
-Killing an enemy now rewards 20% Dunk-O-Meter (was 10%)
-Adjusted The Camera After Dunking
-Removed the Halloween Theme
-Basketball hoop explosions now kill and knockback nearby enemies
BUG FIXES
-Fixed a bug where the player couldn't move around in the level editor
-Fixed a bug where the player restarted in the wrong position in the level editor
-Fixed a bug where the player could slide at really high speeds at the start when loading into a level
Changed files in this update