Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.3

NEW FEATURES

-Added a new chapter: Slammin And Jammin

-Added 4 new levels: Pyramids, Dungeons, Temples and Houses

-Added a new Gamemode: Eliminate All Hoops

-Added leaderboards for the Basic Movement Tutorial Level

-New main menu theme

-New main menu music

-New lighting on the Station, Line Of Sight, The Floor Is Lava, Helicopter Hopping, The Mech and The Droid map

-Added a secret achievement

-Scoring a hoop now rewards 25% Dunk-O-Meter

-Scoring a dunk now rewards 50% Dunk-O-Meter

-When the Dunk-O-Meter is full the player gains a 40% jump strength increase

CHANGES

-Removed 6 enemies from the office map

-Removed the black hole from The Droid level

-Killing an enemy now rewards 20% Dunk-O-Meter (was 10%)

-Adjusted The Camera After Dunking

-Removed the Halloween Theme

-Basketball hoop explosions now kill and knockback nearby enemies

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a bug where the player couldn't move around in the level editor

-Fixed a bug where the player restarted in the wrong position in the level editor

-Fixed a bug where the player could slide at really high speeds at the start when loading into a level