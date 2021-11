Share · View all patches · Build 7637884 · Last edited 1 November 2021 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

A small maintenance release with some very important bug fixes. Note that it was necessary to reset your mission config slots in this update -- you'll need to fill them back in.

And, as usual, some multiplayer-specific enhancements.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-95/18831