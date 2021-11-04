Panzer Corps 2 - v1.02.01 Update

We're about to release a new update for Panzer Corps 2. You can find the full changelog below, so please let us know what you think.
Change list for the game
- Axis Operations campaigns have been reverted to use legacy paratrooper rules. Other content still uses new rules introduced in 1.2.0
- Fixed issues with fog of war related to combined bad weather and high ground effects
- Fixed torpedo animations getting stuck in some cases
- Fixed "Shroud" advanced option
- Fixed crash issues with 3d units in strategic mode
- Fixed some cases of mouse cursor stuttering too much
- Fixed chat messages in Multiplayer disappearing when a player exits and reloads the game
- Various other minor fixes
- "Limited stock" challenge no longer limits available land transports
- It is now possible to specify the size of limited stock using a slider. It is no longer fixed to 20 points per unit type per scenario.
- "Mortal heroes" challenge has also been extended with a slider to fine-tune probability of heroes dying in combat
- It is now possible to access and change advanced options between scenarios in a campaign
- It is now possible to drag Unit Details around the screen
- Loading speed of Camouflage tab in Unit Details has been improved
- Options screen has been rearranged, Display/UI section has been split into three: Display/UI, Units and Terrain
- Options -> Display/UI section now has a selection of different hex grid styles
- Options -> Other section now has some controls for game's map cache. You can turn the cache off completely, limit its size or clear the cache from inside the game
- Added new parameters and options for more advanced scoring in tournaments
Change log for Axis Operations 1942
General:
Fixed a number of text errors and typos
01Rzhev1942:
Some Encircling Force Soviet units raised to default strength, up from 3
Encircling Force Soviet Artillery units raised from 3 to 7 strength
Several Soviet Aircraft now guard the eastern edge of the map
A large cluster of Soviet units now patrols the eastern edge of the map
A road now leads to the northwestern map corner
A hidden cache of Soviet equipment has been added to the map
A hidden cache of captured Italian equipment has been added to the map
Text pop up for both caches added to the script file
Pre-made CORE hero von Blonde moved from 8.8 AD to Panzer 38t unit
02DemyanskPocket:
Added more swamp and forest terrain around the river lines
Added a lot of Soviet infantry to patrol the river lines to further discourage crossings
Added Soviet fighters to guard the river lines
Mission critical JU52 increased to 30 strength
03OperationCerberus:
Raised KMS Scharnhorst strength by 5
Raised KMS Prinz Eugen strength by 5
Mine warning triggers two turns earlier now
Turn limit reduced from 30 to 28
04Kummersdorf1942:
Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario
Female or Male special hero options both set to costing 3 CP each now
Deploy limit increased from 50 to 99 to allow for more large slot unit deployment for training
Campaign prestige awarded for entering this scenario increased from 1500 to 3500
Experience cap set to 5000 to prevent experience loss for elite units entering this scenario
05KerchPeninsula:
Reduced the amount of swamps on the bottom end of the Soviet defensive line to make the briefing recommended flanking maneuver easier
Added some swamps in the center of the Soviet defensive line
Added some bomb damaged villages to the bottom section of the Soviet defensive line
German supply hex moved to an urban tile instead of a port tile to allow deploying of units during the battle
Soviet units defending the Quarry have received a hero and large strength buff
Hidden cache of Lend-Lease equipment added to a flag on the map
Text pop up for cache added to the script file
Fixed an incorrect briefing portrait image
Romanian forces now start with 2000 prestige to allow for some limited repairing
Converted one dirt airfield to normal airfield near the center of the map
06SecondBattleofKharkov:
Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario
Converted one dirt airfield to a normal airfield near the middle of the map
Romanian HQ unit does not patrol so far to the east to make it easier to protect
Added a set of 4 Romanian units to escort their HQ unit around
All Soviet Fighters have been recolored for visual camo variety
Allied Romanian Prestige now visible, and increased for more repair options
Turn amount reduced from 27 turns to 22 turns
Scripts now properly check for and award a Commendation Point for the Romanian HQ Survival on scenario Victory
One mislabeled Donets River hex relabeled to Oskol River
Added several more Soviet Partisans around the map to delay any German force from directly advancing on Izium
07Voronezh:
Increased scenario turn limit from 19 to 23
Replaced a few 'rough' tiles with 'countryside' tiles to make travelling across the vast stretches of Russian terrain a bit easier
Fixed a very strange rail bridge visual near Kursk
Ju52(3) have been made available for this scenario
08VoroshilovgradSDO:
CP event now properly says it will cost 3 CP instead of incorrectly saying it will cost 4
There is now a formation of Soviet vehicles that patrols and defends the eastern most victory hexes
Several Soviet aircraft have been added to defend the eastern part of the map
Two more Soviet airfields added to move back new Soviet bombers slightly away from the middle of the map
Replaced some rough terrain with clear terrain for more unit mobility
09OperationNordlicht:
Reduced turn limit from 14 to 13
Reduced chance for rain from 10% to 4%
10BattleofLakeLadoga:
Added an additional mobile airfield to the player's AUX forces
Special unit exp raised from 2500 to 3500
Special unit ammunition amount raised from default to 8
Special unit strength raised to 30
Special unit for unique objective now has a unique name and camo skin
CORE slots raised from 70 to 85
Completing the Unique Objective now awards 2 CP over 1 CP
Chance for rain decreased to 15%
chance for clouds increased to 40%
Fixed a problem with scripts that was blocking Special Unit leader from being offered as a hero to join the player
Turn 16 now checks for Special Unit survival
Turn 17 awards Commendation Points for Special unit Survival
Turn 18 offers Special unit hero reward
PLACEHOLDER text replaced with proper text line for special unit survival event
Assigned new string ID to new text to prevent blank text box issues
Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario
Cleared some forest out of the eastern edge of the map to make traversing and searching this area easier
Some Soviet artillery has been given hill tiles to extend their bombardment range
Some soviet artillery has been slightly weakened from their trek up said hills
11Novorossiysk
Chance for Clouds reduced from 20% to 10%
Turn limit increased from 20 to 25
CORE slots increased from 100 to 115
Campaign prestige increased from 1500 to 3000
2 Train transports have been made available
12Grozny
Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario
Chance for Clouds reduced from 30% to 20%
CORE slots increased from 100 to 115
Two extra caches of equipment have been added to this scenario
Text pop up for both caches added to the script file
Added an additional mobile airfield unit for the player
Increased turn limit to 29
Elite La5 now has a custom skin and custom name
2 Train transports have been made available
One town added along the scenario rail line
14BombingofStalingrad
Map updated with new visual variety in damaged city tiles and industrial tiles
6th Army Default skin changed so reinforcements share appearance with existing units
The second 6th Army Reinforcement Wave has been removed
Even more Soviet Fighters have been added around the map
Turn limited reduced from 26 to 23
One player AUX mobile airfield has been removed
Soviet position around Pavlov's House strengthened
Soviet ground defenses around the Central Rail Station greatly strengthened
14StreetsofStalingrad
Map updated with new visual variety in damaged city tiles and industrial tiles
Added some roads on the Soviet reinforcement area to prevent units from getting stuck here before their bridge engineers are gone
CORE slots have been increased to 122
Victory requirement increased from holding 6 VH to holding 8 VH in briefing, objectives, and any other config locations
Main Night Witch increased in strength and experience
More aggressive Night Witches added to the map
Soviet global experience reduced from 2250 to 1250
Removed a CP reward script that wasn't being called on during the scenario
Ju52(3) have been made available for this scenario
15AssaultonStalingrad
Map updated with new visual variety in damaged city tiles and industrial tiles
Amount of Tiger Is offered for CP increased from 35 to 45
A new CP event has been added to scour warehouses of various German and Allied Lend-Lease equipment
Scenario text links now properly point to scenario_AssaultonStalingrad
Campaign prestige reduced from 1500 to 500
Chance for snow increased from 33% to 55%
Changed Soviet mobile airfields into deployed state so their aircraft dont crash on turn 1
Removed about half of the Soviet aircraft from the map, as it is now a bad weather scenario
Flags now all have appropriate prestige settings for their capture applied
A pair of train transports has been made available, for quick reaching of the Chir Rail Station
Train embark points have been added near the outskirts of Stalingrad
Added a player Supply hex on the edge of Stalingrad to deploy reinforcements, if necessary
South Rail Station string added to the map
Added some truck equipped Soviet engineer infantry to join the assault on the Chir Rail Station
42_path_selection_5.json
After Mission Decision text shortened so it properly fits into the UI
16OperationBlut
Flags now have prestige amounts assigned to them
The entire Evacuation zone has now been highlighted to be more clear for where the transports need to reach
Arrows now point directly to the Evacuation transport during the briefing
Objectives for this scenario have been completely redone
The objective to escort at least 6 Evac transports now required escorting them to exactly the six marked hexes
Custom scripts have been turned on to enable this proper escort objective
Scenario now ends in victory instantly upon the 6th transport reaching its destination
Improved some briefing markers slightly
Mission Critical Mission units have been camo painted for better visibility and recognition
Turn limit increased from 20 to 24
17OperationWinterStorm
Changed a debriefing portrait to be less cheerful
Moved some Soviet aircraft away from Stalingrad
Added a couple 6th Army AD units at Stalingrad
More Soviet attack waves have been added, especially before the scenario midpoint is reached
Soviet attack waves have stronger vehicle forces, including captured Axis vehicles, and slightly less infantry forces
