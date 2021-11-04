Panzer Corps 2 - v1.02.01 Update

We're about to release a new update for Panzer Corps 2. You can find the full changelog below, so please let us know what you think.

The update should go live in 30 minutes.

Change list for the game

Axis Operations campaigns have been reverted to use legacy paratrooper rules. Other content still uses new rules introduced in 1.2.0

Fixed issues with fog of war related to combined bad weather and high ground effects

Fixed torpedo animations getting stuck in some cases

Fixed "Shroud" advanced option

Fixed crash issues with 3d units in strategic mode

Fixed some cases of mouse cursor stuttering too much

Fixed chat messages in Multiplayer disappearing when a player exits and reloads the game

Various other minor fixes

"Limited stock" challenge no longer limits available land transports

It is now possible to specify the size of limited stock using a slider. It is no longer fixed to 20 points per unit type per scenario.

"Mortal heroes" challenge has also been extended with a slider to fine-tune probability of heroes dying in combat

It is now possible to access and change advanced options between scenarios in a campaign

It is now possible to drag Unit Details around the screen

Loading speed of Camouflage tab in Unit Details has been improved

Options screen has been rearranged, Display/UI section has been split into three: Display/UI, Units and Terrain

Options -> Display/UI section now has a selection of different hex grid styles

Options -> Other section now has some controls for game's map cache. You can turn the cache off completely, limit its size or clear the cache from inside the game

Added new parameters and options for more advanced scoring in tournaments

Change log for Axis Operations 1942

General:

Fixed a number of text errors and typos

01Rzhev1942:

Some Encircling Force Soviet units raised to default strength, up from 3

Encircling Force Soviet Artillery units raised from 3 to 7 strength

Several Soviet Aircraft now guard the eastern edge of the map

A large cluster of Soviet units now patrols the eastern edge of the map

A road now leads to the northwestern map corner

A hidden cache of Soviet equipment has been added to the map

A hidden cache of captured Italian equipment has been added to the map

Text pop up for both caches added to the script file

Pre-made CORE hero von Blonde moved from 8.8 AD to Panzer 38t unit

02DemyanskPocket:

Added more swamp and forest terrain around the river lines

Added a lot of Soviet infantry to patrol the river lines to further discourage crossings

Added Soviet fighters to guard the river lines

Mission critical JU52 increased to 30 strength

03OperationCerberus:

Raised KMS Scharnhorst strength by 5

Raised KMS Prinz Eugen strength by 5

Mine warning triggers two turns earlier now

Turn limit reduced from 30 to 28

04Kummersdorf1942:

Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario

Female or Male special hero options both set to costing 3 CP each now

Deploy limit increased from 50 to 99 to allow for more large slot unit deployment for training

Campaign prestige awarded for entering this scenario increased from 1500 to 3500

Experience cap set to 5000 to prevent experience loss for elite units entering this scenario

05KerchPeninsula:

Reduced the amount of swamps on the bottom end of the Soviet defensive line to make the briefing recommended flanking maneuver easier

Added some swamps in the center of the Soviet defensive line

Added some bomb damaged villages to the bottom section of the Soviet defensive line

German supply hex moved to an urban tile instead of a port tile to allow deploying of units during the battle

Soviet units defending the Quarry have received a hero and large strength buff

Hidden cache of Lend-Lease equipment added to a flag on the map

Text pop up for cache added to the script file

Fixed an incorrect briefing portrait image

Romanian forces now start with 2000 prestige to allow for some limited repairing

Converted one dirt airfield to normal airfield near the center of the map

06SecondBattleofKharkov:

Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario

Converted one dirt airfield to a normal airfield near the middle of the map

Romanian HQ unit does not patrol so far to the east to make it easier to protect

Added a set of 4 Romanian units to escort their HQ unit around

All Soviet Fighters have been recolored for visual camo variety

Allied Romanian Prestige now visible, and increased for more repair options

Turn amount reduced from 27 turns to 22 turns

Scripts now properly check for and award a Commendation Point for the Romanian HQ Survival on scenario Victory

One mislabeled Donets River hex relabeled to Oskol River

Added several more Soviet Partisans around the map to delay any German force from directly advancing on Izium

07Voronezh:

Increased scenario turn limit from 19 to 23

Replaced a few 'rough' tiles with 'countryside' tiles to make travelling across the vast stretches of Russian terrain a bit easier

Fixed a very strange rail bridge visual near Kursk

Ju52(3) have been made available for this scenario

08VoroshilovgradSDO:

CP event now properly says it will cost 3 CP instead of incorrectly saying it will cost 4

There is now a formation of Soviet vehicles that patrols and defends the eastern most victory hexes

Several Soviet aircraft have been added to defend the eastern part of the map

Two more Soviet airfields added to move back new Soviet bombers slightly away from the middle of the map

Replaced some rough terrain with clear terrain for more unit mobility

09OperationNordlicht:

Reduced turn limit from 14 to 13

Reduced chance for rain from 10% to 4%

10BattleofLakeLadoga:

Added an additional mobile airfield to the player's AUX forces

Special unit exp raised from 2500 to 3500

Special unit ammunition amount raised from default to 8

Special unit strength raised to 30

Special unit for unique objective now has a unique name and camo skin

CORE slots raised from 70 to 85

Completing the Unique Objective now awards 2 CP over 1 CP

Chance for rain decreased to 15%

chance for clouds increased to 40%

Fixed a problem with scripts that was blocking Special Unit leader from being offered as a hero to join the player

Turn 16 now checks for Special Unit survival

Turn 17 awards Commendation Points for Special unit Survival

Turn 18 offers Special unit hero reward

PLACEHOLDER text replaced with proper text line for special unit survival event

Assigned new string ID to new text to prevent blank text box issues

Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario

Cleared some forest out of the eastern edge of the map to make traversing and searching this area easier

Some Soviet artillery has been given hill tiles to extend their bombardment range

Some soviet artillery has been slightly weakened from their trek up said hills

11Novorossiysk

Chance for Clouds reduced from 20% to 10%

Turn limit increased from 20 to 25

CORE slots increased from 100 to 115

Campaign prestige increased from 1500 to 3000

2 Train transports have been made available

12Grozny

Fixed an issue with Commendation Points not updating properly during this scenario

Chance for Clouds reduced from 30% to 20%

CORE slots increased from 100 to 115

Two extra caches of equipment have been added to this scenario

Text pop up for both caches added to the script file

Added an additional mobile airfield unit for the player

Increased turn limit to 29

Elite La5 now has a custom skin and custom name

2 Train transports have been made available

One town added along the scenario rail line

14BombingofStalingrad

Map updated with new visual variety in damaged city tiles and industrial tiles

6th Army Default skin changed so reinforcements share appearance with existing units

The second 6th Army Reinforcement Wave has been removed

Even more Soviet Fighters have been added around the map

Turn limited reduced from 26 to 23

One player AUX mobile airfield has been removed

Soviet position around Pavlov's House strengthened

Soviet ground defenses around the Central Rail Station greatly strengthened

14StreetsofStalingrad

Map updated with new visual variety in damaged city tiles and industrial tiles

Added some roads on the Soviet reinforcement area to prevent units from getting stuck here before their bridge engineers are gone

CORE slots have been increased to 122

Victory requirement increased from holding 6 VH to holding 8 VH in briefing, objectives, and any other config locations

Main Night Witch increased in strength and experience

More aggressive Night Witches added to the map

Soviet global experience reduced from 2250 to 1250

Removed a CP reward script that wasn't being called on during the scenario

Ju52(3) have been made available for this scenario

15AssaultonStalingrad

Map updated with new visual variety in damaged city tiles and industrial tiles

Amount of Tiger Is offered for CP increased from 35 to 45

A new CP event has been added to scour warehouses of various German and Allied Lend-Lease equipment

Scenario text links now properly point to scenario_AssaultonStalingrad

Campaign prestige reduced from 1500 to 500

Chance for snow increased from 33% to 55%

Changed Soviet mobile airfields into deployed state so their aircraft dont crash on turn 1

Removed about half of the Soviet aircraft from the map, as it is now a bad weather scenario

Flags now all have appropriate prestige settings for their capture applied

A pair of train transports has been made available, for quick reaching of the Chir Rail Station

Train embark points have been added near the outskirts of Stalingrad

Added a player Supply hex on the edge of Stalingrad to deploy reinforcements, if necessary

South Rail Station string added to the map

Added some truck equipped Soviet engineer infantry to join the assault on the Chir Rail Station

42_path_selection_5.json

After Mission Decision text shortened so it properly fits into the UI

16OperationBlut

Flags now have prestige amounts assigned to them

The entire Evacuation zone has now been highlighted to be more clear for where the transports need to reach

Arrows now point directly to the Evacuation transport during the briefing

Objectives for this scenario have been completely redone

The objective to escort at least 6 Evac transports now required escorting them to exactly the six marked hexes

Custom scripts have been turned on to enable this proper escort objective

Scenario now ends in victory instantly upon the 6th transport reaching its destination

Improved some briefing markers slightly

Mission Critical Mission units have been camo painted for better visibility and recognition

Turn limit increased from 20 to 24

17OperationWinterStorm

Changed a debriefing portrait to be less cheerful

Moved some Soviet aircraft away from Stalingrad

Added a couple 6th Army AD units at Stalingrad

More Soviet attack waves have been added, especially before the scenario midpoint is reached

Soviet attack waves have stronger vehicle forces, including captured Axis vehicles, and slightly less infantry forces