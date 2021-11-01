BUILD 3850 - Hotfix and official server issues

This build fixes the issue causing you to be able to earn gold by destroying boat shops, even though they did not cost any gold to build.

We are aware of ongoing issue with official servers. This is due to an incompatibility issue with Linux builds that will require further work. Unfortunately there is no ETA for the fix at the moment, but we will keep you updated. In the mean time, Asu is hosting 2 CTF servers, 1 TTH server and 1 TDM server in the EU region.

If you are a Linux server host experiencing issues related to glibc symbols since the last update, it is rather likely that you will need to upgrade your Linux distribution. This is because we have performed some internal work on our build systems, including upgrading the Linux distribution used to build KAG. Because of how glibc dynamic linking works, the unintended side effect we hit is that KAG Linux users must use a recent enough glibc version (matching that of Ubuntu 20.04 at least). Unfortunately, this is not easy for us to fix at the moment.