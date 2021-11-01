 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 1 November 2021

0.6.3.1 - Beta update

This update introduces the new contact system. It replaces the old way of hiring people. Now on signing you decide for how long you want the contract to run for and how much if any profits from comics they create will go to them.

Once their contract time runs out you get an opportunity to renew it. They are likely to ask for more money at this point as their skills and fame has grown. Once AI update comes around at this point they should also get offers from other companies

Changes

  • New contract system added
  • Contract extensions added
  • Contract length system added
  • Revenue sharing system added
  • Salary calculation changes
  • Fame now affects salary
  • New trait: Greedy
  • Various UI changes to see revenue sharing percentage on comics

Fixes

  • Fixed print limit message having unnecessary numbers on it

Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
