0.6.3.1 - Beta update

This update introduces the new contact system. It replaces the old way of hiring people. Now on signing you decide for how long you want the contract to run for and how much if any profits from comics they create will go to them.

Once their contract time runs out you get an opportunity to renew it. They are likely to ask for more money at this point as their skills and fame has grown. Once AI update comes around at this point they should also get offers from other companies

Changes

New contract system added

Contract extensions added

Contract length system added

Revenue sharing system added

Salary calculation changes

Fame now affects salary

New trait: Greedy

Various UI changes to see revenue sharing percentage on comics

Fixes