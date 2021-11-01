 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Entity Researchers update for 1 November 2021

Entity Researchers Version 0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 7637372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plenty of minor changes mechanically to tighten up elements of the game.

Move Aim targeting has been cleaned up to more accurately display a Hit/Miss, hopefully no more fury over a Hit on the edge that looked like it landed.

Aim target growth using +Criticals items has also increased for more immediate effect.

Rare entities have also had an overhaul to coincide with the new Hunter Steam Achievement; research any of these ten unclassified entities to unlock. Rare entities now have blue names and a new field animation, their EIRINet Database entries have also been altered. The Rare entity rate has also been slightly reduced to 1/400, so still quite elusive!

The basic entity HP curve has been smoothed for less growth spikes at certain Player level thresholds.

An issue when replacing ERX-Mod pieces is also now fixed.

The Luck stat threshold for Rare+ Uniques has also been reduced, so occasionally a nice Rare+ could drop earlier in the game.

Notes:

More accurate Aim

+Criticals Aim increase

Rare Entity alterations

Decreased basic entity HP curve

Lower Luck/Unique threshold

ERX-Mod Item glitch



A Rare entity in the field



A Rare entity in the EIRINet Database

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ

Changed files in this update

Entity Researchers Depot 1562231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.