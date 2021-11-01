Entity Researchers Version 0.16

Plenty of minor changes mechanically to tighten up elements of the game.
Move Aim targeting has been cleaned up to more accurately display a Hit/Miss, hopefully no more fury over a Hit on the edge that looked like it landed.
Aim target growth using +Criticals items has also increased for more immediate effect.
Rare entities have also had an overhaul to coincide with the new Hunter Steam Achievement; research any of these ten unclassified entities to unlock. Rare entities now have blue names and a new field animation, their EIRINet Database entries have also been altered. The Rare entity rate has also been slightly reduced to 1/400, so still quite elusive!
The basic entity HP curve has been smoothed for less growth spikes at certain Player level thresholds.
An issue when replacing ERX-Mod pieces is also now fixed.
The Luck stat threshold for Rare+ Uniques has also been reduced, so occasionally a nice Rare+ could drop earlier in the game.
Notes:
More accurate Aim
+Criticals Aim increase
Rare Entity alterations
Decreased basic entity HP curve
Lower Luck/Unique threshold
ERX-Mod Item glitch
A Rare entity in the field
A Rare entity in the EIRINet Database
