Entity Researchers Version 0.16

Plenty of minor changes mechanically to tighten up elements of the game.

Move Aim targeting has been cleaned up to more accurately display a Hit/Miss, hopefully no more fury over a Hit on the edge that looked like it landed.

Aim target growth using +Criticals items has also increased for more immediate effect.

Rare entities have also had an overhaul to coincide with the new Hunter Steam Achievement; research any of these ten unclassified entities to unlock. Rare entities now have blue names and a new field animation, their EIRINet Database entries have also been altered. The Rare entity rate has also been slightly reduced to 1/400, so still quite elusive!

The basic entity HP curve has been smoothed for less growth spikes at certain Player level thresholds.

An issue when replacing ERX-Mod pieces is also now fixed.

The Luck stat threshold for Rare+ Uniques has also been reduced, so occasionally a nice Rare+ could drop earlier in the game.

Notes:

More accurate Aim

+Criticals Aim increase

Rare Entity alterations

Decreased basic entity HP curve

Lower Luck/Unique threshold

ERX-Mod Item glitch



A Rare entity in the field



A Rare entity in the EIRINet Database

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ