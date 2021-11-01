Beta Hotfix 5

Hopefully this should take care of the last major softlock, though its a bit hard to test. So if anyone still experiences softlocks during dialogue (or elsewhere!) don't be shy to share it with us.
We're still running through and discovering the (comparatively) less severe bugs, and with a few features we were planning to add before getting waylaid by the softlock bugs, we should be getting close to releasing the Major Update properly. With quite a few more features waiting for implementation post-release as well.
Patch Notes:
- Dialogue softlock fix, as well as a potential fallback method to override a softlock
- Fixed nonCombat cards not showing tags, including in Card Upgrade and Shops
- Fixed Enemy AI targeting not resolving Buff/Debuff All correctly, applying to itself instead.
- Further Fixes on Card Shop Monster Toggles
- Added random limb event back in to random events
- Cleared ghost limbs that persisted after death
- Fixed flying animations for Elites and Bosses
- Card Reward - glow selection
- Resolved Card Mouse Over bug in Hand during Combat
- Bleed triggers on application
- Threaten and Meek trigger on subsequent applications
- Tunnel Vision fixed to be an Attack Card as opposed to Power
