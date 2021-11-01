Patch 1.2.1 - Ancient Key Hunt

Share · View all patches · Build 7637101 · Last edited 1 November 2021 – 14:59:18 UTC by Wendy

We've hidden some secret codes within the new Mystic Sands content...

Find one of the codes and post it in discord.gg/witchit under our new #ancient-keys channel - if you're the first to find that code, we'll grant you a special reward...

Find multiple codes and combine them together to discover a bonus reward...

See you in the hunt! ⭐

Important Notice: We'll update this announcement when all codes are found!

Only one code can be posted in #media per person. Ancient key owners cannot participate.

///

Patch 1.2.1 (Hotfix) Changelog:

Added: Hidden secret game codes on ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’

Changed: Collision of the Hunter start zone Pyramid on ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’

Fixed: Several stat saving issues including leveling exp, cauldron exp, achievement granting and daily quest progress

Fixed: The collision of the campfire so the Chimneys are back to normal

Fixed: The witch was unable to climb a specific ladder on Amara’s Fountain (Hunt a Hag)

Enjoy!