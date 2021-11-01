Sacred Fire - Difficulty Settings Update

Hello everyone!

thank you for your patience and support. Based on your feedback the first update adding options to customize the game difficulty and the way dice rolls work is now live.

Those who liked the original experience do not have to worry, the default 'normal' difficulty is the original experience with no changes whatsoever.

Those who expressed desire to customize their experience have now these options:

Easy difficulty

Gives you a bonus in all dice rolls

Restores all of your HP and MP when you start a new chapter

Emotion extremes do not drain control

Control recharges motivation faster

Hard difficulty

Increases the challenge in all dice rolls

Control recharges motivation at a slower pace

Apart from these 3 difficulty settings, we're also introducing additional options for customizing the difficulty of your Sacred Fire experience when creating a game on any difficulty, you can:

enable step back: enables a BACK button that allows you to undo your last step in the story

enable the weighted dice option to remove bad luck streaks

enable Ironman mode where no check-points are getting created: Can you cheat death?

Ironman mode can be unlocked upon completing the game on Hard difficulty without a weighted dice and without the step back option. Of course when playing Ironman mode the step back is disabled.

Apart from that these are the changes made to the game to accommodate your feedback and make the game better:

Improvements:

a scene where you can regain hp/mp after the duel with the centurion has been added

the ants biting you (scripted hp loss) can be avoided

you can turn on subtitles for the intro cut-scene

refined Mindset tab Idea boosting tutorial

Fixes:

the Mindset and Renown pts exploit bug

the MP recharge exploit bug

Risk Chain bonus now shows up correctly in the Dice Rolle Result UI tooltip

Renown tab tooltip lists now all effects

Chapter progress now doesn't pop-up after game reload

many minor bug-fixes

WHAT'S NEXT

In the next update I'll focus on adding support for multiple characters and fixing any bugs around saving and loading the game. Thank you for your patience.

