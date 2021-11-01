1.1.2 Patch Notes

A tweak to solve a long-standing issue confusing some newcomers to the game, and a more pleasant game reset flow for everyone.

change: overhauled the dungeon select screen with a more intuitive layout

change: exiting to menu after a loss, victory, or abandoning the run now goes to character select

change: exiting to menu after the tutorial now goes to dungeon select with Goblin Caves selected

change: description now makes it clear that the Knight piece "jumps" instead of "moving"

fix: upgrade icons now properly restore their full scale when going down from 5 upgrades