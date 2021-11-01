 Skip to content

Coloring Pixels update for 1 November 2021

Announcing the Insects DLC

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Announcing the Insects Book DLC

This Insects Book brings 20 new images to Coloring Pixels, each image is of various insects of all shapes and sizes!

Take a closer look at the miniature world that coexists alongside us!

Available for the price of $0.99, £0.79, (or your regional equivalent). The pack will release on the 12th of November at 20:00 UTC/12:00 PST.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1804680

For a chance to win this DLC for FREE, join our Discord and enter the competition!

Community Input

This book was voted for by our Patreons and so we want to say a massive thank you to those who go the extra mile to support us!

For more info on our Patreon, check out our Discord or Website.

