Minor Update

This is just a small update to push a few minor but important changes....

Changed how the 3rd person camera works. Instead of pivoting up and down near the centre of the boat the camera will now pivot up and down in its local space - it's a bit hard to explain but is a similar system to the one used in "World of Warships" and allows you to look more easily at the horizon and what it around the ship. Altered the physics calculation for rudder force to be correct to real world calculations. Some behind the scenes code for the upcoming cargo missions where you can choose a job and borrow a suitable boat to complete it.

Updates should now return to normal Friday updates. The past 2 weeks I've been busy doing some "real work" on my day job!

Hopefully by the end of next week I will be able to move the BETA to the LIVE branch