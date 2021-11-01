BUILD 3849 - Halloween, balance and QOL changes

It has been a while before the last update, but we're back with a load of improvements with more to come within the next few weeks!

First, an important note: Unfortunately, macOS support has been dropped. It was already unplayable for a while on recent macOS versions due to Apple dropping 32-bit support completely. This, plus various technical challenges mean we are not able to maintain the macOS version of the game anymore. We may be able to fix this in the future - but with our limited resources, we sadly can't right now.

Update highlights:

Mild quarry nerf - the quarry produces less stone after some time

Spectator slots have been added, meaning you can now spectate a game without taking up an in-game slot. This also means you can join when a server is full, and switch teams once a is a slot available.

Halloween mood! Autumn-themed sprites, darker sky, gregs spawning - same as previous year, with some enhancements. Sprites by Skemonde

Killstreaks will show up in the chat and give you extra coins.

Shieldable catapult rocks

Shieldbash fixes: it should now work more consistently and should scale with velocity.

Minor ballista rework: explosive bomb bolts are no longer a gold upgrade. Explosive bomb bolts are now a seperate material. Tap F while being in ballista to swap bolt type.

Shielding water arrows is more consistent (shielding them now always reduces the stun time), fire arrows don't bounce off shields

Corpses will be much harder to pickup accidentally

Crates now collidable again (you can stand on them)

Ballistas cost 50 gold now and drop it on death

Boat shop no longer costs gold

Coloured minimap (shows block colours!)

Visual change: arrows stay stuck in players

New bind: shift+num key to switch bomb/arrow type

New bind: shift+space to rotate blocks in the opposite direction

Lots of fixes and QOL changes

Mapcycle update

Accolade and patreon head updates

Complete changelog:

TheCatWizard [fixed] water arrows can now be shielded consistently [fixed] shieldbashes now work consistently [fixed] ladder targetting is now consistent between teams [fixed] fixed quarry sprite on staging build [changed] probability of picking up a corpse accidentally significantly decreased [changed] quarry becomes less efficient each time it drops mats [changed] shieldbashes now scale with velocity [changed] crates collide with players and arrows again [changed] you can now shield cata rocks [changed] mine radius to not fall in 1 block holes [changed] fire arrows now die when hitting shield instead of bouncing [changed] give more coins to winning team in CTF [changed] set heart owner to killer (killer of player which drops heart will get coins when someone heals by eating the heart) [added] functionality for crates with stuff costing gold to drop gold as well [added] report reason to chat message about reported player Bunnie [fixed] regrowplants.as works properly now [fixed] builder can now hit crates [changed] minor ballista rework: explosive bomb bolts are no longer a gold upgrade. Explosive bomb bolts are now a seperate material. Tap F while being in ballista to swap bolt type. [added] more coin gain for killstreak [added] killstreak messages [added] halloween mood (Skemonde made the sprites) Hobey [fixed] some minor HUD fixes [changed] minimap now shows all blocks in different colours [changed] you can now place backwalls on doors without opening them [added] fishies now use inventory icon dependent on their growth level [added] sharks drip water particles on land [added] additional travel icons for tunnel Epsilon [fixed] added missing translation support for some displayed text [fixed] fixed issues with bomb selection [fixed] fixed filled buckets shown as empty in inventory [changed] removed gold cost from boat shop [changed] ballistae cost 50 gold and drop 50 gold upon death [changed] moved burger higher in the trader shop menu [added] hover over primed mine to check if its your mine [added] Shift + num key to switch bomb/arrow type [added] arrows stay stuck in blobs for maximum realism [added] ban propagation functionality (bans synced on all official servers) [added] Shift + Space to rotate blocks the opposite direction Vamist [fixed] map name now correctly removes file extension if mapcycle doesnt include .png [fixed] stop looping when doors are opened (performance improvement) [added] spectator slots support (you can join to spectate when server is full) [added] added -1 as a valid option for accolades [changed] moved some scripts to client/server only (performance improvements) Guift [fixed] fixed image in boatshop where it displayed a longboat image instead of a warboat [added] damaging stone and thick stone by knights drops stone at feet like gold does Gingerbeard5773 [fixed] firing arrows now looks better (arrows no longer appear behind player's head) [added] GUI icons, killfeed icons now use team coloring Nananas [fixed] accidental bucket splashing with inventory open [fixed] fixed destroying backwall tiles at top of map Asu [fixed] workaround for swap class button not appearing on ballista sometimes [changed] crates collide with each other again Misc [changed] updated mapcycle (Ferrezinhre) [changed] updated accolades with: Tomiun Knight Tournament, Artoria's OCE Tournaments [changed] HomekGod, TheCustomerMan, kvex heads, renamed PrimalFear7 head to MasterOfCockFights [added] Azazyl, Ni, RogueCupcake, Zelkatshi, xAtticusxx, PixelSqueegee, Nananas heads Engine changes [fixed] Possible fix for arrows colliding with platforms when they shouldn't (Nananas) [fixed] onBan hook correctly displays the reason (Vamist) [fixed] onDie() crash fix (Vamist) => avoids engine crash when onDie() of a blob causes onDie() of another blob infinitely [fixed] E buttons could disappear off your screen if another button has gone too far off screen (Vamist) [fixed] setMousePosition server crash (Vamist) [changed] Removed mouse moving to centre of the screen on launch (Vamist)

Big thanks to everyone who contributed to this update.

Big thanks to Furai who fixed the build system, which will let us go back to doing somewhat regular updates for the game.

Moreover, we're planning another patch in a couple weeks, which will be quite more significant balance-wise. At the moment we are considering some changes: