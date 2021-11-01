We reached first goal on our community challenge!

Share · View all patches · Build 7636727 · Last edited 1 November 2021 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

YOU GUYS ARE AWESOME!

The first goal of our community challenge has been reached!

Let's work together on increasing the discount to second goal!

Remember we are a small indie studio and Steam visibility can really help us.

We want any player to hear about our Prison Simulator game and share the fun!

Our game is coming really soon on 4th November 2021

Thank you everyone for support!

Best regards,

Prison Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/



