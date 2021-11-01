We reached first goal on our community challenge!

YOU GUYS ARE AWESOME!
The first goal of our community challenge has been reached!
Let's work together on increasing the discount to second goal!
Remember we are a small indie studio and Steam visibility can really help us.
We want any player to hear about our Prison Simulator game and share the fun!
Our game is coming really soon on 4th November 2021
Thank you everyone for support!
Best regards,
Prison Simulator Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/
Changed depots in internal branch