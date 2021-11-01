v1.14 released!

Hi everyone,

here is another regular update, the changes:

SRPGStudio updated,

add arranged script option (work in progress: first 7 chapters only),

rework ch 30 completely,

change Siegfried double sword for a royal sword in part 1 (same as Athena sword),

add noble sword for Abel (effective against horseback and armored units) and

noble sword + in cheat shop,

add more enemy vocation variety with armored and horseback units,

recheck and updated all the tuto screen,

add Rena Saiya and SapphireSoft illustrations in the extra gallery,

add Aria advice for the extra map,

corrected Gawain Dragon Knight vocation,

corrected Dragon Knight long range motion,

rename Medium Aura and Medium Fighter abilities to Aura and Fighter,

rename High Aura ability to dark Aura and changed the icon,

critical rate number colored in the battle forecast (red = 0, blue >=30, green = 100).

Notes: This version has been only playtested in normal and walkmode.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

To Do : I want to hire tukito (from Moonwind) to at least have a cover illustration

featuring the 2 main characters.

I have add manual in the extra/battle preparation where you can review any tutorial

but it isn't displayed right now. Need to be fixed ASAP.