Content Update #01 Preview - Utah Beach!

Soldiers,

it's time to look into the future of United Assault - Normand'44!

I'm working hard on the new AI (already available in the development beta branch!) and preparing the game for it's first content update.

Adding Utha beach and double the size of the gameworld!



With Content Update #01 a large area of Utah beach will be added as a playable area. This new landmass will be filled with 4 new realistic placed towns and villages along the beach road and the heavily fortified beachhead

Here is a very early overview of the new landscape without towns:



I will continue to add Bunkers, towns and mission objectives over the next days. I'll constantly share in development updates on the official Discord server! If you want to see more and provide early feedback, feel free to join!

What would you like to see added to the game?

