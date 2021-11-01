The BIG update is already here!

Hello everyone!

In this update, we have completely redesigned the application to make it more comfortable for you to use!

Here is the changelog:

Added sound effects and notification alerts. Added the ability to attach files to your note, now you can quickly open documents associated with your task. Added notification display on a minimised version of the app. Added hotkeys for creating a note and saving it (ctrl + s) Added a calendar when choosing a deadline. Added theme switching light / dark Made a bunch of small fixes that you probably won't notice 

We hope you will enjoy this update and give us new ideas for what we can do for you to make use of the Home Office Tasker even more comfortable.

Thank you for being with us!