Update v7.04

About the problem of not being able to unload multiple talent gems at the same time

(Unload the talent gems that can be unloaded and then log out of the game and continue to unload until they are all unloaded)

Added the function of not being able to upload ranking records for overly modified player accounts

Modify the problem that email accounts cannot enter period (.) problem

Modify the adaptation of different resolution display of skill and buff information

Modify the problem that the reset talent petrified bloodline bar is not hidden

Repair the bug that rune secondary attribute does not take effect

Repair the problem that the summoning sword formation cannot be generated.

Repair the problem that divine incarnation cannot be generated.

Repair the bug that spell crystals are not generated correctly.

Adjust the value of group recovery aura of elite monsters to 5% recovery per second.