Warsim 0.8.4.7 (Champions Tournament Update, 14 features)

Hey guys so I wasn't planning on releasing another update yet but a ton of people have been reporting an issue with the Arena and infinite fights against pacifists so I'm releasing this to patch that! (Sorry to anyone who's had the bug!)

CHAMPION FOR HIRE TOURNAMENT (1 feature)

While playing Warsim the idea popped into my head and I had to make it possible, now for 8000 gold and as long as the Arena is big enough to host 16 man tournaments, you can make all of the champions for hire fight, and hire the winner!

Added the ability to launch a tournament from the champion for hire screen using all the fighters present with the winner becoming your champion

New option



Tournament is live



And the winner is...



The next batch



BUGFIXES (12 features)

A dozen bugfixes including the dreaded infini-pacifist fight...

Fixed issue with palisade destruction end of turn text breaking

Fixed issue with super strong pacifists not dying in arena causing infinite fight (credit Starcliff)

Fixed Blackmarket money collector collecting money even when the Blackmarket is destroyed, the sneaky bugger (credit Defender)

Fixed new bandit outposts spawning in Blackmarket even when it's ruined (credit Defender)

Fixed Bandit groups still able to buy bandits even when Blackmarket is destroyed (credit Defender)

Fixed doomstone fragment death doesn't send you to gameover screen but just closes the game (credit TJ)

Fixed Arena no entry fee paid event still takes entry fee gold (credit TorbenBeta)

Fixed Arena half price entry free event still takes full gold (credit TorbenBeta)

Fixed issue with pacifist event text bug in the Arena

Fixed double line bug in goblinwood merc post

Fixed issue with Goblin Berserkers not working in the new combat system

Fixed text bug with champion event (credit u/demontits)

EVERYTHING ELSE (1 feature)

Just a little improvement

Added new screen and sfx when rubbing doomstone fragment in your artifact hall

WHAT'S NEXT

I'm still working on the multi attack system and have made some decent progress so I'll be keeping up my work and hopefully finding a good balanced system, I hope everyone had a great halloween!

Cheers

Huw